US Markets
DIS

Shanghai Disney remains closed due to COVID measures

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

November 14, 2022 — 03:19 am EST

Written by Beijing newsroom for Reuters ->

SHANGHAI, Nov 14 (Reuters) - The Shanghai Disney Resort does not have a confirmed date yet to resume operations, the company said in a statement on its website Monday.

The resort said it continues to be closed due to COVID-19 measures and a date of reopening will be confirmed at a later time.

(Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Editing by Toby Chopra)

((bernard.orr@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DIS

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.