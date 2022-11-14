Shanghai Disney remains closed because of COVID measures

US Markets
SHANGHAI, Nov 14 (Reuters) - The Shanghai Disney Resort does not have a confirmed date for when it will reopen, the company's website said on Monday.

The resort, which has been shut since Oct. 31, said it remains closed because of COVID-19 measures and a date of reopening will be confirmed at a later time.

The resort was closed after a visitor tested positive for the virus. It became the centre of a massive contact tracing exercise that prompted many stay-at-home orders as well as mandatory testing notices.

The closure marks the latest disruption for the Shanghai Disney Resort, which was shut for more than three months during Shanghai's lockdown this year.

The park was also closed for two days in November last year with more than 30,000 people stuck inside after a visitor tested positive.

