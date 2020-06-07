Shanghai Construction Group hires for US$ Reg S bond issue

Adds tenor, time schedule

HONG KONG, June 8 (IFR) - Shanghai Construction Group, rated Baa2/BBB/BBB+, has hired banks for a potential US dollar senior bond offering and is holding investor calls today.

The Shanghai-listed construction company is seeking investor feedback for a benchmark-sized five-year Reg S bond and may launch the deal as early as tomorrow, according to an investor update.

Haitong International and HSBC are joint global coordinators as well as joint bookrunners and joint lead managers with ANZ, Bank of China, Bank of Communications and BNP Paribas.

Wholly owned subsidiary Yongda Investment will be the issuer and the Shanghai-listed parent company will be the guarantor.

The bonds have an expected Baa2 rating by Moody's.

(Reporting by Carol Chan; Editing by David Holland)

