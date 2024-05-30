Shanghai Conant Secures Assets for Future Growth

Shanghai Conant Optical Co. Ltd. Class H (HK:2276) has released an update.

Shanghai Conant Optical Co. Ltd. has redeemed Wealth Management Products worth RMB104 million from SRCB, with the remaining RMB61 million expected to be redeemed in the future. The transaction, which falls between 5-25% of the highest applicable percentage ratio, is classified as discloseable under the Listing Rules but does not require shareholder approval. The company aims to secure its returns and bolster liquidity for forthcoming business ventures.

