Shanghai Conant Optical Announces New Share Award Plan

Shanghai Conant Optical Co., Ltd. has announced a voluntary plan to grant 11,926,000 restricted share units (RSUs), equating to about 2.8% of its total issued shares. These RSUs are set to be awarded to selected participants with a proposed purchase price of HK$4.58 per share, and they will vest in three stages between 2026 and 2028. This strategic move aims to align the interests of participants with the company’s growth and performance targets.

