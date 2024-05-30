Shanghai Chicmax Declares Year-End Cash Dividend

Shanghai Chicmax Cosmetics Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:2145) has released an update.

Shanghai Chicmax Cosmetics Co., Ltd. has announced a final dividend of RMB 0.75 per share for the year ended 31 December 2023, to be paid on 28 June 2024 with an exchange rate set at RMB 1 to HKD 1.097767. Shareholders must lodge transfer documents by 04 June to be entitled to the dividend, which will be subject to withholding taxes ranging from 10% to 20% depending on the shareholder’s domicile and applicable tax treaties with the PRC.

