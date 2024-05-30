Shanghai Chicmax Confirms Strong Shareholder Backing

Shanghai Chicmax Cosmetics Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:2145) has released an update.

Shanghai Chicmax Cosmetic Co., Ltd. recently held its annual general meeting with an impressive 86.34% shareholder attendance, where they approved the company’s 2023 reports, financial statements, and profit distribution plan with nearly unanimous support. The meeting also saw the re-election of executive Directors and the appointment of Ernst & Young as auditors for 2024. These decisions signal strong shareholder confidence in the company’s governance and future prospects.

For further insights into HK:2145 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.