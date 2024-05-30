News & Insights

Shanghai Chicmax Confirms Strong Shareholder Backing

May 30, 2024 — 10:45 am EDT

Shanghai Chicmax Cosmetics Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:2145) has released an update.

Shanghai Chicmax Cosmetic Co., Ltd. recently held its annual general meeting with an impressive 86.34% shareholder attendance, where they approved the company’s 2023 reports, financial statements, and profit distribution plan with nearly unanimous support. The meeting also saw the re-election of executive Directors and the appointment of Ernst & Young as auditors for 2024. These decisions signal strong shareholder confidence in the company’s governance and future prospects.

