Shanghai Chicmax Announces Updated Board Structure

May 30, 2024 — 11:16 am EDT

Shanghai Chicmax Cosmetics Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:2145) has released an update.

Shanghai Chicmax Cosmetic Co., Ltd. has updated its board of directors list, detailing the roles and functions of each member. The board consists of executive, non-executive, and independent non-executive directors, with Mr. Lyu Yixiong serving as the Chairperson and CEO. Additionally, three board committees, including Audit, Remuneration and Appraisal, and Nomination Committees, have been outlined with their respective chairpersons and members.

