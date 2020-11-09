Shanghai bourse names brands, warehouses for bonded copper contract, sets delivery fee

INE sets delivery fee at 2 yuan/tonne but waives it until Jan. 8

Names five bonded warehouses with 175,000 T approved capacity

C. Steinweg, CMST among approved Shanghai storage operators

INE also approves 53 deliverable brands

Changes headline, adds deliverable brands in paragraph 6 and 7; adds bullet

Nov 9 (Reuters) - The Shanghai International Energy Exchange (INE) said late on Monday it would waive the delivery fee on its upcoming bonded copper futures contract for the first seven weeks of trading and named five warehouses that can take delivery of the metal.

The long-awaited contract, which will be open to international investors, giving them the chance to hedge their exposure in the world's biggest copper market, will launch on Nov. 19.

The fee for delivery has been set at 2 yuan ($0.30) per tonne, the INE said in a circular, adding that the fee was "tentatively waived from the listing day to January 8, 2021."

Storage fees under the contract have been set at 0.5 yuan/tonne per day for indoor storage and 0.4 yuan/tonne per day for outdoor storage, according to the circular.

There is also a normal load-in fee of 18 yuan/tonne, which rises to 30 yuan/tonne for containers, along with a load-out fee of 15 yuan/tonne, or 25 yuan/tonne for containers. There will be an ownership transfer fee of 1 yuan/tonne.

The bourse approved 53 copper brands registered with the Shanghai Futures Exchange as the first deliverable brands of bonded copper futures, which will be delivered at flat prices.

The deliverable brands include domestic products from Jiangxi Copper, Tongling Nonferrous, Yunnan Copper, Jinchuan Group and other Chinese companies. Foreign brands in the United States, Chile, South Korea, Japan and other countries are also on the list. (https://bit.ly/2IeMlWa)

In a subsequent statement, the INE named five logistics businesses as designated bonded delivery warehouses for copper cathodes under the contract, all of which are in Shanghai, with a total approved storage capacity of 175,000 tonnes.

Two of the warehouses are under C. Steinweg, a Rotterdam-based firm which has warehouses approved by the London Metal Exchange.

The INE will "adjust the delivery capacity as appropriate to market conditions and steadily expand the coverage of delivery warehouses, temporarily without setting premiums or discounts," the bourse said.

Bonded copper inventories in China SMM-CUR-BON are currently at 366,500 tonnes, the highest since August 2019.

The following table shows INE-designated copper warehouses and their approved capacities in tonnes.

Warehouse

Approved capacity

Shanghai CMST Lingang Logistics Co

30,000

Shanghai SIPG Bonded Warehousing Management Co

60,000

Shanghai Yangshan Free Trade Port C. Steinweg Logistics Co

40,000

C. Steinweg Logistics (Shanghai Waigaoqiao Bonded Logistics Zone)

40,000

COSCO Shipping Logistic Co

5,000

Total

175,000

Source: INE

($1 = 6.5654 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Tom Daly and Min Zhang; Editing by Jacqueline Wong, Louise Heavens and Uttaresh.V)

((tom.daly@thomsonreuters.com; +86 10 5669 2119;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.