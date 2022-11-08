Shanghai bourse kicks off week-long conference to woo global investors

SHANGHAI, Nov 8 (Reuters) - The Shanghai Stock Exchange (SSE) kicks off on Wednesday a week-long global conference to promote China's capital markets, according to an official agenda, the latest in a flurry of activities by regulators to woo international investors.

Participants at the annual SSE Global Investor Conference, to be held Nov. 9-16, and closed to the media, include Chinese regulators, executives from global banks and asset managers such as abrdn, Deutsche Bank and PIMCO.

It comes after global funds worried about China's policy direction dumped Chinese assets in the wake of the Communist Party Congress last month which gave Xi Jinping a new leadership term.

At the Global Financial Leaders' Investment Summit in Hong Kong last week, the country's senior financial regulators reaffirmed China's commitment to economic growth as a priority. Senior Chinese officials also sent similar messages at the China International Import Expo over the weekend.

The first three days of the Shanghai Stock Exchange event will focus on topics such as capital market deregulation, economic outlook, and green finance, according to the agenda.

In the last three days, investors will have virtual face-to-face communications with senior management of about 100 Shanghai-listed companies.

The conference starts on Wednesday with opening remarks by Fang Xinghai, vice chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC), Shanghai vice mayor Wu Qing, and SSE Chairman Qiu Yong, the agenda shows.

They are followed by "Keynote Speech Collections" from Peter Harrison, group chief executive of Schroders Group, and Anne Richards, CEO of Fidelity International.

In the "fireside chat" section, senior officials from China's securities and foreign exchange regulators will talk about promoting the opening-up of China's capital market, and facilitating cross-border investment.

The Shanghai bourse has held the event for three consecutive years since 2019.

(Reporting by Shanghai newsroom; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

