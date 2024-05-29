Shanghai Bio-heart Schedules 2023 AGM and Proposes Key Resolutions

Shanghai Bio-Heart Biological Technology Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:2185) has released an update.

Shanghai Bio-heart Biological Technology Co., Ltd. has announced its 2023 Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for June 21, 2024, which will include key resolutions such as approval of the company’s financial statements, profit distribution plan, and appointments of new independent non-executive directors. Additionally, the company will discuss amendments to its articles of association and propose a mandate for the issuance of additional shares, capped at 20% of the current issued shares. Shareholders are to consider re-appointing auditors and determining director and supervisor remunerations.

