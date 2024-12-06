Shanghai Bio-Heart Joins New Tech Partnership

Shanghai Bio-Heart Biological Technology Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:2185) has released an update.
Shanghai Bio-Heart Biological Technology Co., Ltd. has announced its participation as a limited partner in a new limited partnership in China, along with Guojian Jinquan as the general partner and Mr. Jing Bao as a limited partner. The partnership, which will focus on technology and medical research, involves a total capital contribution of RMB54.30 million, with the company contributing approximately 60.4%. The transaction is classified as discloseable under Hong Kong’s listing rules.
