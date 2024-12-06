Shanghai Bio-Heart Joins New Tech Partnership

Shanghai Bio-Heart Biological Technology Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:2185) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Shanghai Bio-Heart Biological Technology Co., Ltd. has announced its participation as a limited partner in a new limited partnership in China, along with Guojian Jinquan as the general partner and Mr. Jing Bao as a limited partner. The partnership, which will focus on technology and medical research, involves a total capital contribution of RMB54.30 million, with the company contributing approximately 60.4%. The transaction is classified as discloseable under Hong Kong’s listing rules.

For further insights into HK:2185 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.