Shanghai Bio-Heart Announces Director Changes

Shanghai Bio-Heart Biological Technology Co., Ltd. has announced the resignation of its independent non-executive directors, Mr. Charles Chan and Mr. Wing Yiu Djen, who are stepping down to focus on their other work commitments. The company has proposed the appointment of Mr. Yiqing Chen and Mr. Yifei Jiang as their replacements, pending shareholder approval at the upcoming AGM. The board expressed its appreciation for the valuable contributions of the departing directors and provided detailed biographies for the nominees, highlighting their extensive experience in finance and business management.

