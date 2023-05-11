Shanghai-based Horizon Construction Development files for IPO

May 12 (Reuters) - Construction services provider Horizon Construction Development Ltd 9930.HK on Friday filed for an IPO of 364.7 million shares at a maximum offer price of HK$4.80 per share.

The IPO consists of a public offering in Hong Kong and an international offering of about 328.2 million shares.

(Reporting by Savyata Mishra in Bengaluru)

