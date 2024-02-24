Shanghai Baosight Software Co. (SHSE:900926) Price Target Increased by 14.97% to 2.85

The average one-year price target for Shanghai Baosight Software Co. (SHSE:900926) has been revised to 2.85 / share. This is an increase of 14.97% from the prior estimate of 2.48 dated January 18, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2.23 to a high of 3.47 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 3.70% from the latest reported closing price of 2.96 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 58 funds or institutions reporting positions in Shanghai Baosight Software Co.. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 900926 is 0.08%, a decrease of 16.43%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.68% to 50,242K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,873K shares representing 0.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,235K shares, representing a decrease of 3.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 900926 by 12.92% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,784K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,344K shares, representing a decrease of 6.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 900926 by 16.87% over the last quarter.

EEMV - iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF holds 8,119K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,337K shares, representing a decrease of 2.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 900926 by 16.29% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 5,680K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,694K shares, representing a decrease of 0.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 900926 by 18.11% over the last quarter.

CQQQ - Invesco China Technology ETF holds 2,821K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,238K shares, representing a decrease of 50.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 900926 by 29.95% over the last quarter.

