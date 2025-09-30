Shanghai Baosight Software Co. (SHSE:900926) Price Target Decreased by 11.25% to 1.25

The average one-year price target for Shanghai Baosight Software Co. (SHSE:900926) has been revised to CN¥1.25 / share. This is a decrease of 11.25% from the prior estimate of CN¥1.41 dated September 12, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of CN¥0.72 to a high of CN¥1.64 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 15.37% from the latest reported closing price of CN¥1.08 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 62 funds or institutions reporting positions in Shanghai Baosight Software Co.. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 900926 is 0.09%, an increase of 22.76%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.71% to 58,827K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,350K shares representing 1.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,273K shares , representing an increase of 0.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 900926 by 12.31% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,487K shares representing 1.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,425K shares , representing an increase of 0.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 900926 by 16.55% over the last quarter.

EEMV - iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF holds 7,517K shares representing 1.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,779K shares , representing a decrease of 3.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 900926 by 29.15% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 6,615K shares representing 0.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,532K shares , representing an increase of 1.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 900926 by 27.13% over the last quarter.

CQQQ - Invesco China Technology ETF holds 4,765K shares representing 0.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,514K shares , representing an increase of 5.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 900926 by 23.21% over the last quarter.

