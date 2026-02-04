Shanghai Bailian (Group) Co. (SHSE:900923) Price Target Decreased by 11.13% to 0.71

The average one-year price target for Shanghai Bailian (Group) Co. (SHSE:900923) has been revised to CN¥0.71 / share. This is a decrease of 11.13% from the prior estimate of CN¥0.79 dated December 20, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of CN¥0.70 to a high of CN¥0.73 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 31.03% from the latest reported closing price of CN¥0.54 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3 funds or institutions reporting positions in Shanghai Bailian (Group) Co.. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 900923 is 0.00%, an increase of 0.00%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 3,423K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,371K shares representing 1.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,293K shares , representing an increase of 3.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 900923 by 4.59% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 859K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VT - Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares holds 194K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

