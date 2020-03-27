Shanghai aluminium stocks fall for 1st time in 2020; lead at 15-month low

By Tom Daly and Min Zhang

BEIJING, March 27 (Reuters) - Aluminium stocks monitored by the Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFE) have fallen for the first time in three months, data showed on Friday, although experts say this does not necessarily mean China's coronavirus-hit demand is catching up with supply.

Inventories of aluminium in ShFE warehouses across nine Chinese cities and regions slipped by 5,922 tonnes, or 1.1% from the previous week to 528,072 tonnes, having previously risen non-stop since Dec. 27.

But Wang Hongfei, manager of the aluminium department at Antaike, noted ShFE data only covered stocks for futures delivery and not spot inventory for immediate purchase, and said the Chinese research house's own numbers were higher.

"Actually, spot inventories haven't fallen at all. They are still rising," Wang said, adding there was a lot of "hidden inventory" on the market.

Wen Xianjun, vice chairman of the China Nonferrous Metals Industry Association, also said aluminium stocks were still rising. While most processing plants were back at work now, their "orders are not too good", he added.

Exacerbating the situation is the spread of the coronavirus virus across the globe.

China is the world's top aluminium exporter but its shipments are set to drop as overseas consumption falters, while demand for steel- and copper-intensive goods like home appliances is also likely to suffer.

ShFE copper inventories fell for a second week, by 3.5% to 364,040 tonnes.

Orders over the past week were "ordinary", said a manager of a copper tube maker. He did not rule out a rebound in consumption ahead, however, noting the peak summer season for air conditioners was approaching.

Steel products held by traders in major Chinese cities also fell again, by 4.2% to 24.29 million tonnes as of Thursday, according to Mysteel. Stocks are still seasonally high, with hot-rolled and cold-rolled steel, used in cars and home appliances, down only 0.7% and 2%, respectively.

"Overseas demand is limited now," said a steel trader in the southeastern city of Xiamen. "We can only digest the stocks domestically, though it won't be fast."

China this month raised the export tax rebate on some steel products to the maximum 13% to boost sales after virus-disrupted shipments fell 27% in the first two months of 2020.

ShFE lead inventories, meanwhile, have now fallen for five straight weeks to their lowest since December 2018.

"Many secondary lead smelters are still under-utilised now due to the short supply of battery scrap, while demand is recovering," sending stocks lower, said CRU analyst Dina Yu.

Metals inventories in warehouses tracked by the ShFEhttps://reut.rs/2WLMjd9

Stocks of five main steel products in Chinahttps://reut.rs/39jjK9D

(Reporting by Min Zhang and Tom Daly; additional reporting by Mai Nguyen in Singapore Editing by Robert Birsel)

