Shanghai alumina contract lifted on debut by demand outlook

By Mai Nguyen and Siyi Liu

HANOI/BEIJING, June 19 (Reuters) - Alumina future contracts on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) gained on their trading debut on Monday, buoyed by expected rising demand for the raw material to make aluminium.

The most-traded November 2023 contract SAOX3, also the earliest maturity date, was at 2,721 yuan ($379.95) per metric ton, up as much as 3.8% over the morning. Trading volume for the contract reached 91,505 lots during day-time trading, far outstripping the December contract's 4,472 lots. Each lot is 20 metric tons.

Costs to produce alumina are about 2,740 yuan a metric ton, higher than the 2,665 yuan base price the alumina contract was set at by SHFE, said CITIC Futures analysts.

An Indonesian export ban on alumina raw material bauxite started on June 10 and has also contributed to higher costs.

Demand for alumina, meanwhile, is expected to rise as production of aluminium resumes in China's southwestern province of Yunnan, with smelters ramping up output thanks to improved hydropower supply.

Still, the market is crowded with excess capacity.

About 5 million metric tons in annual alumina capacity has been planned to start up in 2023, in addition to the country's current operating capacity of 86.50 million metric tons a year.

China produced 33.51 million metric tons of alumina in the first five months this year, up 2.3% from the corresponding period last year, according to National Bureau of Statistics.

By establishing the world's first alumina futures contract with physical delivery, SHFE said it will improve the domestic industry's competitiveness and its influence on prices.

"Having alumina futures will boost an inactive spot market and provide more guidance in spot prices," said Su Yanbo, a researcher at Beijing Aladdiny Zhongying Business Consulting.

($1 = 7.1615 Chinese yuan renminbi)

