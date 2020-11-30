Shane McCarthy Is The Senior Vice President of Supply Chain of Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) And They Just Sold 100% Of Their Shares

Investors may wish to note that the Senior Vice President of Supply Chain of Lawson Products, Inc., Shane McCarthy, recently netted US$90k from selling stock, receiving an average price of US$48.34. While that isn't a lot of money, it was a substantial 100% of their holding, so certainly isn't a good sign.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Lawson Products

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when President Michael DeCata bought US$100k worth of shares at a price of US$33.46 per share. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of US$47.24. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

Michael DeCata bought 5.50k shares over the last 12 months at an average price of US$36.17. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGS:LAWS Insider Trading Volume December 1st 2020

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It appears that Lawson Products insiders own 3.7% of the company, worth about US$16m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Lawson Products Insiders?

An insider hasn't bought Lawson Products stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. On the other hand, the insider transactions over the last year are encouraging. We like that insiders own a fair amount of the company. So we're not overly bothered by recent selling. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. While conducting our analysis, we found that Lawson Products has 2 warning signs and it would be unwise to ignore them.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

