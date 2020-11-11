- Shandong Yuhuang Chemical bondholders to vote on cash offer, RSA deadline extended

Updates acceptance ratio

SINGAPORE, November 11 (IFR) - Shandong Yuhuang Chemical will hold a creditor meeting on December 3 to vote on a scheme that would give holders a little over half their principal back from its US dollar bonds.

It failed to repay US$300m 6.625% bonds due March 27 2020, which were issued through subsidiary Rock International with Shandong Yuhuang as parent guarantor. The missed redemption followed a default on onshore renminbi bonds last year.

Koch Methanol Investments has since agreed to buy Shandong Yuhuang's stake in St James Holding, a methanol plant in Louisiana, US, which the two companies run as a joint venture. Cash of US$197.6m from the sale will be placed into an escrow account and used to fund payouts to the bondholders under the restructuring scheme.

Bondholders will receive a proportional share of US$184.5m in cash. Those who signed a restructuring support agreement and who vote in favour of the scheme will receive a share of an additional US$1.5m in cash.

The ad hoc committee will also receive a total payment of US$6m for its work on the restructuring plan.

The British Virgin Islands scheme of arrangement must be approved by a majority in number of creditors who hold at least 75% of the notes by value. Holders of US$285.6m of the notes, or 95.2% of the outstanding amount, had signed the RSA as of today, and the deadline for signing has been extended to November 20 from November 11.

Admiralty Harbour is the company's financial adviser and Morrow Sodali is information agent. Harney Westwood & Riegels is the company's legal adviser.

Shandong Yuhuang produces chemical products and new energy batteries, as well as operating in real estate development.

(Reporting by Daniel Stanton; Editing by David Holland)

