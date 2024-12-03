News & Insights

Shandong Xinhua’s Subsidiary Gains Approval for Azithromycin

December 03, 2024 — 03:37 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Shandong Xinhua Pharmaceutical Company Limited Class H (HK:0719) has released an update.

Shandong Xinhua Pharmaceutical’s subsidiary, Xincat Pharmaceutical, has received approval from the National Medical Products Administration for its Azithromycin Suspension after passing the Generic Drugs Consistency Evaluation. This achievement marks a significant milestone in enhancing the company’s market presence and expanding its portfolio in the pharmaceutical industry.

