Shandong Xinhua’s Subsidiary Gains Approval for Azithromycin

Shandong Xinhua Pharmaceutical Company Limited Class H (HK:0719) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Shandong Xinhua Pharmaceutical’s subsidiary, Xincat Pharmaceutical, has received approval from the National Medical Products Administration for its Azithromycin Suspension after passing the Generic Drugs Consistency Evaluation. This achievement marks a significant milestone in enhancing the company’s market presence and expanding its portfolio in the pharmaceutical industry.

For further insights into HK:0719 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.