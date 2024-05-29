Shandong Xinhua Pharma’s Drug Passes Key Evaluation

Shandong Xinhua Pharmaceutical Company Limited Class H (HK:0719) has released an update.

Shandong Xinhua Pharmaceutical Company Limited has announced the successful generic consistency evaluation of its sodium bicarbonate injection, a product used to treat metabolic acidosis and to alkalize urine. This approval, conferred by the National Medical Products Administration, positions the company as the first manufacturer to pass the evaluation for this specific drug formulation. The product is also indicated for nonspecific therapeutic effects in certain cases of drug poisoning.

