Shandong Xinhua Pharmaceutical Switches Hong Kong Share Registrar

Shandong Xinhua Pharmaceutical Company Limited Class H (HK:0719) has released an update.

Shandong Xinhua Pharmaceutical Company Limited has announced a change in its branch share registrar and transfer office in Hong Kong, effective December 1, 2024. The new registrar will be Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, where all future share transfer applications should be lodged. This move is part of the company’s ongoing efforts to streamline its operations and enhance shareholder services.

