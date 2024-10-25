News & Insights

Stocks

Shandong Xinhua Pharmaceutical Passes Key Resolutions

October 25, 2024 — 05:49 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Shandong Xinhua Pharmaceutical Company Limited Class H (HK:0719) has released an update.

Shandong Xinhua Pharmaceutical Company Limited successfully passed all resolutions proposed at their recent Extraordinary General Meeting, with a significant majority of shareholders voting in favor. The meeting saw an attendance of 983 shareholders, both in person and through network voting, representing 40.70% of the company’s total shares. This approval marks a strategic step forward for the company’s governance and operational frameworks.

For further insights into HK:0719 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.