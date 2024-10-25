Shandong Xinhua Pharmaceutical Passes Key Resolutions

Shandong Xinhua Pharmaceutical Company Limited Class H (HK:0719) has released an update.

Shandong Xinhua Pharmaceutical Company Limited successfully passed all resolutions proposed at their recent Extraordinary General Meeting, with a significant majority of shareholders voting in favor. The meeting saw an attendance of 983 shareholders, both in person and through network voting, representing 40.70% of the company’s total shares. This approval marks a strategic step forward for the company’s governance and operational frameworks.

