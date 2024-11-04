Shandong Xinhua Pharmaceutical Gains Key Drug Approval

Shandong Xinhua Pharmaceutical Company Limited Class H (HK:0719) has released an update.

Shandong Xinhua Pharmaceutical’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Xincat Pharmaceutical, has received approval from China’s National Medical Products Administration for its cefuroxime axetil dispersible tablets, confirming their quality and efficacy as a generic drug. This approval signals a significant achievement in the pharmaceutical company’s efforts to expand its market presence and enhance its product offerings. Investors may find this development promising as it could potentially impact the company’s stock value positively.

