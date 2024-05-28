Shandong Xinhua Pharma Schedules Key 2024 Meetings

Shandong Xinhua Pharmaceutical Company Limited Class H (HK:0719) has released an update.

Shandong Xinhua Pharmaceutical Company Limited has announced its upcoming annual general meeting (AGM) and concurrent meetings for A and H Shareholders, which will take place in their Zibo City conference room on June 26, 2024. Shareholders registered by June 18 for H Shares and June 19 for A Shares are eligible to attend and vote, with options for physical and online voting mechanisms available. The meetings are convened by the company’s board of directors and will include discussions on proposed ordinary and special resolutions.

