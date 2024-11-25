Shandong Xinhua Gains FDA Approval for Key Drug

Shandong Xinhua Pharmaceutical Company Limited Class H (HK:0719) has released an update.

Shandong Xinhua Pharmaceutical Company Limited has received FDA approval for its active pharmaceutical ingredient, sevelamer carbonate, which is used to manage hyperphosphatemia in dialysis patients with chronic kidney disease. This approval marks a significant milestone for the company, as sevelamer carbonate is a highly recommended phosphate binder globally and is noted for its safety due to the absence of calcium or metals. With this FDA endorsement, Xinhua Pharmaceutical is poised to strengthen its position in the international pharmaceutical market.

