Shandong Weigao Secures $250M Loan for Expansion

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Co has announced securing a seven-year loan facility totaling up to USD 250 million from the International Finance Corporation. This financial boost is aimed at expanding the company’s presence in Southeast Asia and enhancing its investments in capital expenditures and research and development in China. The company is required to maintain a significant ownership stake by Weigao Holding to avoid immediate loan repayment.

