Shandong Weigao Group’s Successful AGM Outcomes

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Co (HK:1066) has released an update.

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Co announced successful passing of all resolutions during its AGM on May 28, 2024, including the approval of financial statements, board reports, and a final dividend declaration. The company’s shareholders re-elected executives and non-executive directors with a high majority and approved Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu as auditors until the next AGM.

