Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company (SHWGF) Price Target Decreased by 40.47% to 0.98

The average one-year price target for Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company (OTCPK:SHWGF) has been revised to $0.98 / share. This is a decrease of 40.47% from the prior estimate of $1.64 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $0.81 to a high of $1.15 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 1.86% from the latest reported closing price of $0.96 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 109 funds or institutions reporting positions in Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company. This is an decrease of 27 owner(s) or 19.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SHWGF is 0.17%, an increase of 14.78%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 11.67% to 463,631K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGHCX - Vanguard Health Care Fund Investor Shares holds 77,092K shares representing 1.72% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTRIX - Vanguard International Value Fund Investor Shares holds 50,206K shares representing 1.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 49,868K shares , representing an increase of 0.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SHWGF by 22.56% over the last quarter.

FISMX - Fidelity International Small Cap Fund holds 35,000K shares representing 0.78% ownership of the company.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 34,520K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 32,661K shares , representing an increase of 5.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SHWGF by 17.39% over the last quarter.

HILAX - The Hartford International Value Fund holds 33,652K shares representing 0.75% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

