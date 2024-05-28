News & Insights

Shandong Weigao Group Announces Board Structure

May 28, 2024 — 08:08 am EDT

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Co (HK:1066) has released an update.

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Co has detailed the composition of its Board of Directors, which includes Executive Directors, helmed by Chairman Mr. Long Jing and CEO Mr. Cong Rinan, and a mix of Non-executive and Independent Non-executive Directors. The company also outlined the structure of its key committees, including Audit, Remuneration, Nomination, and Corporate Governance, with Mr. Li Guohui serving as the chairman of all committees.

