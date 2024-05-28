News & Insights

Shandong Weigao Declares Year-End Cash Dividend

May 28, 2024 — 11:20 am EDT

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Co (HK:1066) has released an update.

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Co announces a final ordinary cash dividend of RMB 0.0943 per share for the year ended 31 December 2023, payable in HKD at 0.1035 per share on July 12, 2024. A 10% withholding tax is applied for non-resident enterprise and individual shareholders, while a 20% tax rate is applied for domestic individuals investing through stock connect programs.

For further insights into HK:1066 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

