Shandong Sinocera Functional Material Co. (SZSE:300285) Price Target Increased by 10.78% to 27.00

The average one-year price target for Shandong Sinocera Functional Material Co. (SZSE:300285) has been revised to CN¥27.00 / share. This is an increase of 10.78% from the prior estimate of CN¥24.37 dated December 18, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of CN¥19.44 to a high of CN¥43.58 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 17.15% from the latest reported closing price of CN¥32.59 / share.

Shandong Sinocera Functional Material Co. Maintains 0.28% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 0.28%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.16. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.09% .

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 11 funds or institutions reporting positions in Shandong Sinocera Functional Material Co.. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 15.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 300285 is 0.52%, an increase of 14.35%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 57.86% to 1,566K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DODEX - Dodge & Cox Emerging Markets Stock Fund holds 1,445K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,052K shares , representing an increase of 27.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 300285 by 12.29% over the last quarter.

CNXT - VanEck Vectors ChinaAMC SME-ChiNext ETF holds 45K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 54K shares , representing a decrease of 18.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 300285 by 11.05% over the last quarter.

GXC - SPDR(R) S&P(R) CHINA ETF holds 24K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 27K shares , representing a decrease of 12.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 300285 by 8.03% over the last quarter.

LITMAN GREGORY FUNDS TRUST - Polen Capital China Growth ETF holds 16K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

HLMCX - Chinese Equity Portfolio Institutional Class holds 14K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

