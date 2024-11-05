News & Insights

Stocks

Shandong Molong Plans Asset Disposal and Board Elections

November 05, 2024 — 04:39 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Shandong Molong Petroleum Machinery (HK:0568) has released an update.

Shandong Molong Petroleum Machinery Company is set to hold an extraordinary general meeting on November 21, 2024, to discuss significant organizational changes. Key resolutions include the disposal of a subsidiary and the election of new directors and supervisors for the company’s board and supervisory committee. These developments could impact the company’s strategic direction and shareholder value.

For further insights into HK:0568 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SHANF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.