Shandong Molong Plans Asset Disposal and Board Elections

Shandong Molong Petroleum Machinery (HK:0568) has released an update.

Shandong Molong Petroleum Machinery Company is set to hold an extraordinary general meeting on November 21, 2024, to discuss significant organizational changes. Key resolutions include the disposal of a subsidiary and the election of new directors and supervisors for the company’s board and supervisory committee. These developments could impact the company’s strategic direction and shareholder value.

