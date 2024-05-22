News & Insights

Shandong Molong Passes All Resolutions at AGM

May 22, 2024 — 06:09 am EDT

Shandong Molong Petroleum Machinery (HK:0568) has released an update.

Shandong Molong Petroleum Machinery Company has announced that all resolutions proposed at their Annual General Meeting (AGM) on May 22, 2024, were successfully passed by a majority vote. The resolutions included approval of the directors’ and supervisory committee’s reports for the year ended December 31, 2023, the annual report and its abstract, the profit distribution plan for 2023, a resolution concerning uncovered losses, and a guarantee provision by a subsidiary for the parent company.

Stocks mentioned

SHANF

