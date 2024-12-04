Shandong International Trust Schedules December EGM

Shandong International Trust Corp. Class H (HK:1697) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Shandong International Trust Co., Ltd. has announced the closure of its registers of members from December 19 to December 26, 2024, ahead of its extraordinary general meeting (EGM) scheduled for December 26. Shareholders whose names appear in the registers by December 26 will be eligible to attend and vote at the EGM. The company will provide further details in a circular to be sent to shareholders.

For further insights into HK:1697 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.