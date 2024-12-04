News & Insights

Stocks

Shandong International Trust Schedules December EGM

December 04, 2024 — 05:39 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Shandong International Trust Corp. Class H (HK:1697) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Shandong International Trust Co., Ltd. has announced the closure of its registers of members from December 19 to December 26, 2024, ahead of its extraordinary general meeting (EGM) scheduled for December 26. Shareholders whose names appear in the registers by December 26 will be eligible to attend and vote at the EGM. The company will provide further details in a circular to be sent to shareholders.

For further insights into HK:1697 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.