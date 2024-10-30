News & Insights

Shandong International Trust Names New Non-Executive Director

October 30, 2024 — 07:11 am EDT

Shandong International Trust Corp. Class H (HK:1697) has released an update.

Shandong International Trust Corp. is set to appoint Mr. Chen Liuyi as a non-executive director, pending shareholder and regulatory approval. Mr. Chen brings extensive experience from his roles at CNPC Capital Company and Kunlun Trust Co., Ltd., enhancing the company’s leadership. His appointment aims to strengthen the firm’s strategic and risk management capabilities.

