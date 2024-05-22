News & Insights

Stocks

Shandong Hi-Speed Launches New Research Centre

May 22, 2024 — 08:13 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Shandong Hi-Speed New Energy Group Limited (HK:1250) has released an update.

Shandong Hi-Speed New Energy Group Limited has announced the establishment of the Beihang Shandong Hi-Speed Research Centre for Integrated Transport and Energy as a significant move towards advancing industry-academic collaboration in cutting-edge technology. This new Research Centre is set to bolster the company’s industry standing and spur growth in transport and clean energy integration. The company sees this development as a strategic step to stay at the forefront of market competition while tapping into the latest research and policy trends.

For further insights into HK:1250 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.