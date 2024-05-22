Shandong Hi-Speed Launches New Research Centre

Shandong Hi-Speed New Energy Group Limited (HK:1250) has released an update.

Shandong Hi-Speed New Energy Group Limited has announced the establishment of the Beihang Shandong Hi-Speed Research Centre for Integrated Transport and Energy as a significant move towards advancing industry-academic collaboration in cutting-edge technology. This new Research Centre is set to bolster the company’s industry standing and spur growth in transport and clean energy integration. The company sees this development as a strategic step to stay at the forefront of market competition while tapping into the latest research and policy trends.

For further insights into HK:1250 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.