Shandong Hi-Speed Holdings Increases Stake in Energy Subsidiary

Shandong Hi-Speed Holdings Group Limited has entered a significant agreement to increase its stake in Shandong Hi-Speed New Energy Group Limited from 43.45% to 56.97%. This move triggers a mandatory unconditional cash offer to acquire all remaining shares and cancel outstanding share options in accordance with the Takeovers Code. The acquisition aims to solidify Shandong Hi-Speed Holdings’ control over its subsidiary, enhancing its position in the energy sector.

