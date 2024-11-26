News & Insights

Shandong Hi-Speed Energy Sees Major Stake Acquisition

November 26, 2024 — 11:39 pm EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Shandong Hi-Speed New Energy Group Limited (HK:1250) has released an update.

Shandong Hi-Speed New Energy Group Limited is experiencing a significant shift as Shandong Hi-Speed Holdings Group Limited plans to increase its stake from 43.45% to 56.97% following a major share purchase agreement. This action triggers a mandatory unconditional cash offer for all remaining shares, highlighting a strategic move in the energy sector that could impact shareholder dynamics.

