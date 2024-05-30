Shandong Hi-Speed Completes Key Repurchases

Shandong Hi-Speed New Energy Group Limited (HK:1250) has released an update.

Shandong Hi-Speed New Energy Group Limited has successfully completed the repurchase agreements, leading to Thermal Co becoming its indirect wholly-owned subsidiary, with a reduced registered capital. The company’s financial results will continue to be consolidated following the repurchases completed in April 2024.

