Shandong Gold says Canada has rejected TMAC acquisition

Dec 22 (Reuters) - China's Shandong Gold Mining 600547.SS on Tuesday said it had terminated an agreement to purchase Canada's TMAC Resources TMR.TO after the Canadian government rejected the sale on national security grounds.

In a filing to the Shanghai Stock Exchange, Shandong Gold said it received notice from the Canadian authorities on Dec. 18 that the deal to acquire TMAC, which operates the Hope Bay mine in the Canadian Arctic, should not go ahead.

