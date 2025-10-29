Shandong Gold Mining Co. (SHSE:600547) Price Target Increased by 10.64% to 44.21

The average one-year price target for Shandong Gold Mining Co. (SHSE:600547) has been revised to CN¥44.21 / share. This is an increase of 10.64% from the prior estimate of CN¥39.96 dated September 27, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of CN¥37.62 to a high of CN¥52.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 24.15% from the latest reported closing price of CN¥35.61 / share.

Shandong Gold Mining Co. Maintains 0.39% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 0.39%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.12. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.80% , demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 59 funds or institutions reporting positions in Shandong Gold Mining Co.. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 600547 is 0.03%, an increase of 60.86%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.89% to 15,131K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,400K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,020K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,944K shares , representing an increase of 3.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 600547 by 10.33% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 1,833K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,810K shares , representing an increase of 1.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 600547 by 20.87% over the last quarter.

SPEM - SPDR(R) Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF holds 1,126K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,036K shares , representing an increase of 7.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 600547 by 11.29% over the last quarter.

ASHR - Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF holds 1,017K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,185K shares , representing a decrease of 16.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 600547 by 25.39% over the last quarter.

