Shandong Gold Mining Co. (SEHK:1787) Price Target Decreased by 10.50% to 38.37

The average one-year price target for Shandong Gold Mining Co. (SEHK:1787) has been revised to HK$38.37 / share. This is a decrease of 10.50% from the prior estimate of HK$42.87 dated December 20, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of HK$30.66 to a high of HK$43.86 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 4.65% from the latest reported closing price of HK$40.24 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 58 funds or institutions reporting positions in Shandong Gold Mining Co.. This is an decrease of 15 owner(s) or 20.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1787 is 0.10%, an increase of 10.52%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 29.86% to 40,769K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11,827K shares representing 1.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,469K shares , representing an increase of 19.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1787 by 21.88% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,144K shares representing 1.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,834K shares , representing an increase of 22.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1787 by 20.37% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 2,190K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,124K shares , representing an increase of 3.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1787 by 3.21% over the last quarter.

PEAPX - International Emerging Markets Fund R-3 holds 2,085K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEU - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares holds 1,723K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,351K shares , representing an increase of 21.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1787 by 22.20% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.