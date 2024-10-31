News & Insights

Stocks

Shandong Fengxiang Shows Revenue Growth Amidst Market Dynamics

October 31, 2024 — 08:19 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Shandong Fengxiang Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:9977) has released an update.

Shandong Fengxiang Co., Ltd. reported a steady financial performance for the third quarter of 2024, with a total revenue increase of 2.2% compared to the same period last year, reaching approximately RMB1,474.4 million. Significant growth was noted in their new centralized procurement and export businesses, while their processed chicken meat products accounted for over half of the Group’s revenue. However, the new retail business saw a slight decline compared to the previous year.

For further insights into HK:9977 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.