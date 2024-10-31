Shandong Fengxiang Shows Revenue Growth Amidst Market Dynamics

Shandong Fengxiang Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:9977) has released an update.

Shandong Fengxiang Co., Ltd. reported a steady financial performance for the third quarter of 2024, with a total revenue increase of 2.2% compared to the same period last year, reaching approximately RMB1,474.4 million. Significant growth was noted in their new centralized procurement and export businesses, while their processed chicken meat products accounted for over half of the Group’s revenue. However, the new retail business saw a slight decline compared to the previous year.

