Shandong Boan’s Diabetes Drug BA5101 Shows Promise

May 27, 2024 — 09:08 am EDT

Shandong Boan Biotechnology Company., Limited. Class H (HK:6955) has released an update.

Shandong Boan Biotechnology Co., Ltd. has announced the acceptance of its Biologics License Application in China for Dulaglutide Injection BA5101, a biosimilar aimed at glycemic control in type 2 diabetes. BA5101 has completed Phase 3 trials and is the first biosimilar of Trulicity to be filed in China, showing promise in efficacy, safety, and patient adherence. With the growing global diabetic population and substantial sales of its counterpart Trulicity, the company anticipates a strong market for BA5101.

