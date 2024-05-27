Shandong Boan’s Diabetes Drug BA5101 Shows Promise

Shandong Boan Biotechnology Company., Limited. Class H (HK:6955) has released an update.

Shandong Boan Biotechnology Co., Ltd. has announced the acceptance of its Biologics License Application in China for Dulaglutide Injection BA5101, a biosimilar aimed at glycemic control in type 2 diabetes. BA5101 has completed Phase 3 trials and is the first biosimilar of Trulicity to be filed in China, showing promise in efficacy, safety, and patient adherence. With the growing global diabetic population and substantial sales of its counterpart Trulicity, the company anticipates a strong market for BA5101.

For further insights into HK:6955 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.