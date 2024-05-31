News & Insights

Stocks

Shandong Boan Biotech AGM Resolutions Passed

May 31, 2024 — 09:09 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Shandong Boan Biotechnology Company., Limited. Class H (HK:6955) has released an update.

Shandong Boan Biotechnology Co., Ltd. has announced the successful passage of all proposed resolutions at its Annual General Meeting (AGM) on May 31, 2024, with an overwhelming majority of votes in favor. Shareholders representing approximately 86.70% of the total issued Shares attended the meeting, demonstrating strong shareholder engagement and support for the company’s direction. Key resolutions included the approval of the Board’s annual report and the re-election of executive and non-executive directors, as well as shareholder representative Supervisors.

For further insights into HK:6955 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.