Shandong Boan Biotech AGM Resolutions Passed

Shandong Boan Biotechnology Company., Limited. Class H (HK:6955) has released an update.

Shandong Boan Biotechnology Co., Ltd. has announced the successful passage of all proposed resolutions at its Annual General Meeting (AGM) on May 31, 2024, with an overwhelming majority of votes in favor. Shareholders representing approximately 86.70% of the total issued Shares attended the meeting, demonstrating strong shareholder engagement and support for the company’s direction. Key resolutions included the approval of the Board’s annual report and the re-election of executive and non-executive directors, as well as shareholder representative Supervisors.

