Shanaya Limited Holds Key Extraordinary General Meeting

Shanaya Limited (SG:SES) has released an update.

Shanaya Limited held an Extraordinary General Meeting chaired by Mr. Sukhvinder Singh Chopra, where a quorum was confirmed and a poll was demanded in accordance with company regulations. This meeting, attended by board members and shareholders, focused on important resolutions impacting the company’s governance.

