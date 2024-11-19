News & Insights

Shanaya Limited Holds Key Extraordinary General Meeting

November 19, 2024 — 06:43 am EST

Shanaya Limited (SG:SES) has released an update.

Shanaya Limited held an Extraordinary General Meeting chaired by Mr. Sukhvinder Singh Chopra, where a quorum was confirmed and a poll was demanded in accordance with company regulations. This meeting, attended by board members and shareholders, focused on important resolutions impacting the company’s governance.

