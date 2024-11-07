News & Insights

ShaMaran Petroleum Sees Strong Q3 2024 Results

November 07, 2024 — 06:15 pm EST

ShaMaran Petroleum (TSE:SNM) has released an update.

ShaMaran Petroleum has reported a significant increase in production and revenue for the third quarter of 2024, largely due to local oil sales and an increased stake in the Atrush Block. The company is actively working on optimizing its cost structure and exploring further consolidation opportunities in the Kurdistan region.

